Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,564 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of GrubHub worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $212,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,133.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,696 shares of company stock valued at $11,413,559. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GrubHub to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.14.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $137.93 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

