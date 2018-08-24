Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 93,551 Shares of Genpact Limited (G)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 709.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genpact worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $130,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $176,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $188,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $80,057.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $728.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.51 million. equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

