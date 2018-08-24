Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.29% of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the second quarter worth about $318,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 13.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 69.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.81 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $14.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

