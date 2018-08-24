Securian Asset Management Inc Has $676,000 Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.84 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. sell-side analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.82%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 514,100 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

