Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 10,400 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $248,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

PK opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 61.87%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

