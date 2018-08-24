Seagate Technology (STX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is benefiting from robust adoption driven by strong demand of company’s storage drives. Moreover, increasing traction for mass storage solutions across company’s edge and enterprise markets remains a tailwind. Hints of PC market stabilization as reflected in the latest reports from Gartner and IDC bodes well for Seagate. We believe Seagate’s NAND-supply deal with Toshiba will help it in developing advanced HDD, SSD and hybrid solutions. Its Nearline’s rapid adoption is likely to boost Seagate’s competitive position against Western Digital. The company’s effort in the improvement of areal density with the ramping up of its heat assisted magnetic recording technology is another positive. Shares of the company have outperformed industry in the past year. However, stiff competition from peers might lead to pricing pressure. Further, customer concentration remains an overhang.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

In related news, CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 10,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $561,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 759 shares in the company, valued at $40,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 2,090,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $106,504,486.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,207,648 shares of company stock valued at $322,103,805 and sold 145,577 shares valued at $8,405,850. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 436.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

