SeaChange International (SEAC) Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded SeaChange International from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.56.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 17.06%. sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 72,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.