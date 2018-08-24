Scroll Hits Market Cap of $15.30 Million (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Scroll has a total market cap of $15.30 million and $155,743.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Scroll token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scroll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00266367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00148850 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032182 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network . The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.