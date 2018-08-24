Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Holdings Raised by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 119.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.72 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.