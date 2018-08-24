Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $72,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 215,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 27.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 233,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 50,747 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.12 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

