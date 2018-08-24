Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Cboe Global Markets worth $68,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 554.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.69.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 152,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,185.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a one year low of $91.10 and a one year high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

