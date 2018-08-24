Scholastic Corp (SCHL) EVP Judith Newman Sells 28,177 Shares

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) EVP Judith Newman sold 28,177 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,163,991.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at $791,375.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Judith Newman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Judith Newman sold 18,517 shares of Scholastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $769,196.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.69. Scholastic Corp has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Sentry Investments Corp. increased its position in Scholastic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,816,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Scholastic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Scholastic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

