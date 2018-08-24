ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 13,747 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $604,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.97. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ScanSource by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 14.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ScanSource by 20.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 31.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

