Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $109.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $91.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 10.88. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 89.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $9,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,234,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.26 per share, with a total value of $2,004,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 399,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,010,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,782 shares of company stock valued at $21,237,444. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,739,000 after acquiring an additional 82,453 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 978,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,345,000 after acquiring an additional 290,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 242.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 607,588 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 188,841 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

