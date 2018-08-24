Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th.

SAIL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.75. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 15,812,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $431,048,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $1,324,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,961,111 shares of company stock valued at $893,338,091 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

