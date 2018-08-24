SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 527,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,831 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $82,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,774,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,923,000 after acquiring an additional 330,112 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 273,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,898,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $155.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.88. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

