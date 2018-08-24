SagaCoin Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (SAGA)

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One SagaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SagaCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. SagaCoin has a market capitalization of $222,744.00 and approximately $550.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036082 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004424 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00240854 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000505 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002000 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00060801 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SagaCoin Profile

SagaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 6,987,230 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,230 coins. The official website for SagaCoin is sagacoin.net . SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin

SagaCoin Coin Trading

SagaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SagaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SagaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SagaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

