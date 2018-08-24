SAExploration (SAEX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SAExploration earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4608086073562 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAEX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,848. SAExploration has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAExploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

