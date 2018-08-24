S Robson Walton Sells 1,276,062 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,276,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $121,468,341.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,147,254 shares in the company, valued at $394,777,108.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $86,001,020.80.

On Monday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $63,339,404.10.

On Thursday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 653,830 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $54,882,490.20.

On Tuesday, June 12th, S Robson Walton sold 1,106,272 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $92,971,098.88.

On Friday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 666,445 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $56,274,615.80.

On Wednesday, June 6th, S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15.

WMT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. 8,593,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,857,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $3,866,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

