S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $883,000 in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Stock

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cotiviti in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cotiviti in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cotiviti in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cotiviti in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cotiviti in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTV opened at $44.72 on Friday. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Cotiviti had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $176.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Cotiviti’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COTV. TheStreet upgraded Cotiviti from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. William Blair downgraded Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In other Cotiviti news, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $1,025,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $222,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,800 shares of company stock worth $3,339,850 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

