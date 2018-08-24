S. Muoio & CO. LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in News Corp Class A (NWSA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC cut its stake in News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in News Corp Class A were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in News Corp Class A by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after buying an additional 619,799 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in News Corp Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in News Corp Class A by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after buying an additional 116,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in News Corp Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $13,707,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in News Corp Class A by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,444,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after buying an additional 1,915,162 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of News Corp Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of News Corp Class A from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. News Corp Class A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Corp Class A has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. News Corp Class A had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. News Corp Class A’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. research analysts forecast that News Corp Class A will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. News Corp Class A’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

