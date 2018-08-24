S. Muoio & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in WGL Holdings Inc (WGL)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. WGL accounts for about 2.8% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in WGL were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WGL by 14.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in WGL by 500.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WGL by 95.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WGL by 36.2% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in WGL by 26.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WGL opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. WGL Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. WGL’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

WGL Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia.

