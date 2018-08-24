Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $29.68 Million Holdings in PVH Corp (PVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of PVH worth $29,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,454,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,478,000 after purchasing an additional 38,896 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in PVH by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 693,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 441,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PVH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $548,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.16.

NYSE PVH opened at $153.98 on Friday. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

