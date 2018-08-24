Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $29.22 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $29,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $156,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,357.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 83.32% and a net margin of 35.95%. research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4669 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

