Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Cummins worth $30,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Cummins to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

In other Cummins news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

