RPS Group’s (RPS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.96) price target on shares of RPS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 270 ($3.45) to GBX 290 ($3.71) and gave the company an add rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get RPS Group alerts:

Shares of LON RPS opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.09) on Tuesday. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.36 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.50 ($3.93).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.