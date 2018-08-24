Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in MBIA Inc. (MBI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,899,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 271,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $35,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,625,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 88,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,116,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,380,000 after acquiring an additional 123,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). MBIA had a negative net margin of 148.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,477,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $16,744,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

