Royce & Associates LP Buys 35,145 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,533,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,501,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 33.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 774,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,894,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 491.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 188,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 156,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000.

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, VP Anne Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,093 shares in the company, valued at $775,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $257,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,399 shares of company stock worth $857,398. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

