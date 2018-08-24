Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.20.

RY stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $79.68. 23,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,820. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.753 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.0% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

