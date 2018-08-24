Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Price Target Raised to C$111.00 at National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.80.

Shares of RY stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$103.51. 258,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,914. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.13 and a 52 week high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.06 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.27, for a total value of C$1,002,700.00. Also, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.48, for a total transaction of C$111,654.92. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,060 shares of company stock worth $84,425 and have sold 59,085 shares worth $5,966,257.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

