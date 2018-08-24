Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 23rd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of C$10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.06 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.80.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$103.68 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.13 and a one year high of C$108.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

In related news, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.25, for a total transaction of C$1,488,750.00. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.51, for a total value of C$1,064,289.82. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $84,425 and have sold 59,085 shares valued at $5,966,257.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

