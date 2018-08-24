Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8,939.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 168.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $2,689,320.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.52.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

