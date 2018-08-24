Rosalind G. Brewer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SBUX opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Starbucks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.