Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Rockwell Automation worth $77,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,883,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,735,000 after buying an additional 91,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,120,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,025,000 after buying an additional 227,226 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,408,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,366,000 after buying an additional 81,519 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,112,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,723,000 after buying an additional 83,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 929,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $262,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,810.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $1,036,552.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $155.81 and a one year high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

