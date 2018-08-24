Robinson (RBN) Posts Earnings Results

Robinson (LON:RBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Robinson had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Shares of RBN stock opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.03) on Friday. Robinson has a 12 month low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.50 ($1.81).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.33%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a research report on Wednesday.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wadded wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

