Robinson (RBN) Issues Earnings Results

Robinson (LON:RBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Robinson had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

LON RBN opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.03) on Friday. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.50 ($1.81).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.33%.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a research note on Wednesday.

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wadded wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

