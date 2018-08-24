Robert H. Henry Sells 5,600 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DVN stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. UBS Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Devon Energy by 168.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.