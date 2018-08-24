Robecosam AG Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.41.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $109.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

