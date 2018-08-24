Robecosam AG Buys 5,690 Shares of L Brands Inc (LB)

Robecosam AG grew its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,331,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,222,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $5,866,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 288,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LB. B. Riley lowered their price target on L Brands from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.