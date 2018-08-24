Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $341,000 Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,971.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $196.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $103.53 and a twelve month high of $198.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $186.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.18.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

