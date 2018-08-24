Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 28,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $156.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $556.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.26 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 27.75%. research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.98 per share, for a total transaction of $64,965.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,708.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

