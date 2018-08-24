Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 13,449.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 451,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,840.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $973,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,149 shares of company stock worth $4,014,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ABG opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

