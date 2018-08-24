Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,417,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,515,000 after purchasing an additional 232,068 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 184.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $64,345.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $616,780.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $265,490.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

XRAY opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $68.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

