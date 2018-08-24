RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (RIGS)

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0901 per share on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RIGS opened at $24.53 on Friday. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.