Rite Aid (RAD) Bond Prices Fall 0.8%

An issue of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) bonds fell 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.7% coupon and will mature on February 15, 2027. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $78.75. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RAD shares. Cowen lowered Rite Aid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.35 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.54.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $1.47 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $16,818,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,310,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after buying an additional 9,213,475 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $11,435,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 3,323.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,437,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 5,278,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $7,987,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.