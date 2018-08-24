Rite Aid (RAD) Bond Prices Fall 0.8%

An issue of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) bonds fell 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.7% coupon and will mature on February 15, 2027. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $78.75. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.
Several equities research analysts have commented on RAD shares. Cowen lowered Rite Aid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.35 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.54.
Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $1.47 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $16,818,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,310,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after buying an additional 9,213,475 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $11,435,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 3,323.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,437,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 5,278,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sarbit Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $7,987,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
