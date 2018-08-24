Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) SVP Sells $296,125.00 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 57,500 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $296,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 31,100 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $210,236.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $16,500.00.

RMNI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 1,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,660. Rimini Street Inc has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 147.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software support products and services to companies in various industries. The company offers support services for IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, and other enterprise software vendors' products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

