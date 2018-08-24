Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) SVP Sells $296,125.00 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 57,500 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $296,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 31,100 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $210,236.00.
- On Friday, May 25th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $16,500.00.
RMNI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 1,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,660. Rimini Street Inc has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.40.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software support products and services to companies in various industries. The company offers support services for IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, and other enterprise software vendors' products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
