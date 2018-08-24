Richard B. Boyer Sells 472 Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Richard B. Boyer sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $14,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard B. Boyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Richard B. Boyer sold 1,028 shares of CB Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $32,998.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836. The company has a market cap of $171.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CB Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $36.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 6.22%. sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 14,285.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 208,704 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 56,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

