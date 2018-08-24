Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.99 Million Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of LogMeIn worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth $4,720,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LogMeIn by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in LogMeIn by 6,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 123,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

In other LogMeIn news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 7,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $833,478.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,341.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence M. D’angelo sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $543,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,394. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

