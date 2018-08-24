Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.73 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of ON Semiconductor worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9,749.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.06. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 24.14%. sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.74.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.