Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,177,000 after buying an additional 938,851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,727,000 after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 205.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,059,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,914,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $86,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $253,651. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of EXR opened at $91.51 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $258.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

